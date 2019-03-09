James Scordino found guilty of first degree murder

James Scordino has been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2017 Oakville shooting death of Angela Skorulski.

The jury started deliberating on Wednesday afternoon and came back with a guilty verdict Friday just before noon.

Surveillance footage shown to the the jury during the trial shows James Scordino going into Angela Skorulski’s apartment on February 13, 2017, the last time she was ever seen alive.

The two knew each other from the elevator business and both were being sued by the University of Toronto but Angela Skorulski had a counter claim against James Scordino.

Prosecutors believe Scordino pretended he was going to sign a letter absolving Skorulski of responsibility, only to get access to her for murder.

At Scordino’s workplace, Modern Elevator in Hamilton, police found a pistol registered to Scordino’s grandfather hidden in the ceiling, it had Skorulski’s blood on it. They also found a bag of bloody clothes that matched the ones Scordino was wearing in the surveillance footage, they were also stained with Skorulski’s dna.

Skorulski had been shot four times. Investigators believe the last was fired with the gun pressed against the back of her head.

Scordino has a sentencing hearing on March 29th.