Jacob Tremblay & Awkwafina in talks for Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to star in Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid”.

If the deal goes through, Tremblay would be playing Flounder, Ariel’s best friend and Awkwafina would play Scuttle, the seagull friend.

Melissa McCarthy is already in talks to play the villain in the story, the sea witch Ursula.

The live-action film will showcase all the well-known songs and will also feature new materials. Original composer Alan Menken is teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda to compose new lyrics for the movie.

Rob Marshall will direct.

No word on when filming will begin.