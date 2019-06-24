;
2017 BEA Winners
Italy to host 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo

Italy will host the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) members voted for the Milan-Cortina bid over a Stockholm-based bid from Sweden that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.

Both candidates made their final pitches to the IOC in a nine-hour meeting to elect a winner.

Italy last hosted the Winter Games in Turin in 2006, and the Alpine ski resort Cortina hosted in 1956. Sweden never hosted the Winter Games, though Stockholm was the 1912 Summer Games host.

The IOC says it will contribute at least $925 million toward games operating costs of up to $1.7 billion.



