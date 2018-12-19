Is this your stuff? Hamilton police recover stolen property

Hamilton police are looking for the rightful owners of dozens of pieces of stolen property found during an investigation into a series of home break and enters in Dundas last summer.

Police say several owners have already been reunited with thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Shane Hicks has been charged with 13 counts of break and enter and police expects to lay more charges as people come forward to claim their property.

If you believe any of these items belong to you, police are asking you to contact BEAR Detective Constable Greg Blunsdon at 905-540-3819 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Hamilton police are also reminding residents to photograph and record serial numbers of valued products and store them on a digital document.