Is Netflix’s Umbrella Academy Season 2 being filmed in Hamilton?

The City of Hamilton has blocked off Ottawa St. from Cannon St. to Barton St. for filming from 6 a.m. June 24. until 4 p.m. June 25.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 was filmed entirely in Toronto and Hamilton.

Dozens of classic vehicles were in the area today. The film crews transformed some restaurants and shops on Ottawa St. to make them look as though they are from the 1960’s.

The popular Netflix show is based on a comic book series; Volume 2 of the series is called The Umbrella Academy: Dallas. The plot line surrounds the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Among the classic cars today were vintage-looking Dallas police cruisers.

Neighbours speculate The Umbrella Academy season 2 is being filmed here.