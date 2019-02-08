International businesses investing in Hamilton

A company from Lancaster, England has set up shop in Hamilton with plans of expanding their reach into North America.

The City of Hamilton has been working hard to attract international business to the area, and is using community partners as an incentive.

Yordas group, a UK based consulting company that helps with risk assessment, opened an office in Hamilton today.

“Essentially we’ll help a company put a product into a new geography into a new sector and help them commercialize that product.” Jonathan Lutwyche, CEO.

Products like medical tools, bug spray, and vaping liquid.

There will only be one person working in the Hamilton office to start, but they are looking to hire and expand within the McMaster Innovation Park.

Hamilton is attractive to outside companies for a number of reasons, it’s close to Toronto and the U.S border and cargo can be flown in and out of the Hamilton Airport easily, and of course Hamilton Harbour offers a different shipping option.

Some other companies that have recently invested in Hamilton are Nokia, Gabriel Scientific, which makes sleep angel pillows, and European research giant, Fraunhofer.