The morning commute will likely be a messy one for drivers in Southern Ontario on Tuesday with intense snowfall expected to blanket the region.

A snow squall watch is in effect for Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.

Environment Canada says the snowfall will be brief, but heavy. Flurries will develop early in the day and strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are anticipated.

The weather agency says the combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in reduced visibility.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and motorists should be prepared to adjust to the road conditions.

