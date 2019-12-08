Intense deadlock in talks between the province and the teachers unions is sparking plenty of concern among parents.

The intense deadlock in talks between the province and the teacher’s unions is sparking plenty of concern among parents.

This after the union for elementary teachers are escalating further job action yesterday with another phase of work-to-rule and representatives of high school teachers are planning one-day strikes this week.

As Jason Gaidola reports some are not confident that a deal will be reached.

We reached the elementary union president Sam Hammond today and he was not available for comment.

Talks between the province and the elementary school teachers are expected to resume on Monday.

As for the union representing high schools we were told no talks are expected and a second one-day strike will go forward if a deal is not reached.