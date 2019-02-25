‘Insufficient evidence’ to lay charges in voter fraud investigation: Hamilton police

(Image: Ben Levitt, former Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Provincial PC candidate)

Hamilton police say there is “insufficient evidence” to lay charges in the investigation into allegations of voter fraud at a 2017 Hamilton-area PC nomination meeting.

Police began investigating a report of voter fraud at the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas (HWAD) nomination meeting on May 11, 2017.

“The allegation stems from activities related to the ballot box at the credentials referral desk,” said Hamilton police in news release. “Based on the seven other ballot boxes, candidate Vikram Singh would have won the nomination, but once the credentials box was included in the final tally, candidate Ben Levitt secured the nomination.”

Police say a number of ballots which appeared to be marked in a similar manner were at the centre of the complaint.

They say the ballots in question all voted for Ben Levitt and were believed to have originated from the credentials referral desk.

Investigators determined many of the credentials referral forms had been falsified. “Individuals whose names appeared on the credentials referral forms were interviewed, and indicated that they did not attend the meeting and did not vote,” said police.

They say one person listed on the credentials referral form had passed away a week prior to the nomination meeting.

Throughout the investigation, police seized 61 items including 1800 PC Party ballots, 345 credentials referral forms and 1648 pages of email correspondence.

Investigators interviewed nearly 150 witnesses from multiple jurisdictions and executed 15 judicial authorizations.

Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation but both were later released unconditionally.

Hamilton police say they reviewed the matter with the Crown Attorney and believe there is not enough evidence to lay criminal charges. They say the investigation is closed pending any new evidence being brought forward.

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to contact Det. Cst. Adam Jefferess at 905-546-8969.