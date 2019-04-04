;
Infant sent to hospital with stab wounds, Toronto police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a baby and her mother were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing in the North York area on Wednesday.

According to The Canadian Press, a police spokesperson said a 38-year-old woman and her baby, who is less than a month old, needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident may have been “mental health related.”

Investigators are not looking for suspects and say they will not be releasing further information to protect the identities of those involved.



