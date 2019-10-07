Infant formula recalled over possible bacterial contamination

President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula is being recalled due to a possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the product was sold across the country in 900-gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. The CFIA says Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, but in rare cases can cause serious or fatal infections. The bacteria can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.