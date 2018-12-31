Industry Hair and Aesthetics
A St. Catharines couple is receiving international attention from the hair design industry. They recently took home a number of awards from a world-wide competition.
David and his wife Marilyn own Industry Hair and Aesthetics in St. Catharines. When you walk into the salon, the front wall is lined with trophies.
The couple recently took home nine awards at the international beauty industry awards based in New York, winning each category they entered.
