;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Indigenous month kicked off in Niagara

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: dance, indigenous, indigenous history, month, niagara, Queenston Heights park, song, traditional



Landscape of nations and Niagara parks hosted opening ceremonies in celebration of the events taking place across the region this month. The joint initiative aims to educate and inform Canadians about indigenous history.

The ceremonies got underway with several speakers, traditional song and dance and the time honoured tradition of polishing the silver covenant chain of friendship.

A symbol of the alliance with indigenous nations. Landscape of Nations is hosting educational workshops at Queenston Heights park through out the rest of the month.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton's newest hiking trail officially opened

Hamilton's YWCA launched its venture for women entrepreneurs at the Barton street Festival

Thousands of people watch re-enactments of the Battle of Stoney Creek

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php