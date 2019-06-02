Indigenous month kicked off in Niagara

Landscape of nations and Niagara parks hosted opening ceremonies in celebration of the events taking place across the region this month. The joint initiative aims to educate and inform Canadians about indigenous history.

The ceremonies got underway with several speakers, traditional song and dance and the time honoured tradition of polishing the silver covenant chain of friendship.

A symbol of the alliance with indigenous nations. Landscape of Nations is hosting educational workshops at Queenston Heights park through out the rest of the month.