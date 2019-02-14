Indigenous artist Santee Smith named McMaster University Chancellor

Renowned artist, dance, choreographer and McMaster graduate Santee Smith has been named the university’s next Chancellor.

The school says the selection committee unanimously recommended Smith for the leadership role.

“I am honoured to be selected as McMaster’s next Chancellor,” Smith says in a news release. “Mac played such an impactful role in my life and as one of the world’s top universities, continues to contribute to the health and well-being of communities close to home, across the country and around the world. To be selected to help continue to advance the university is indeed an honour and a great privilege.”

Smith is an internationally recognized leader in the performing arts and is from the Kahnyen’kehàka (Mohawk) Nation, Turtle Clan from Six Nations of the Grand River, Ontario.

She is a two-time McMaster graduate with degrees in physical education and psychology, as well as an master’s degree in dance from Toronto’s York University.

Smith replaces Suzanne Labarge, who has served as chancellor for the past six years. Smith will be officially welcomed to her new role at the fall convocation ceremony in November 2019.

The Chancellor is the honorary head of the university, presides over all convocations and participates in a wide range of activities and events on behalf of the university.