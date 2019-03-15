;
Increase to high school class sizes, sex-ed curriculum announced in education reform

Category: Ontario
Ontario’s education minister Lisa Thompson says average class sizes will gradually increase for high school students.

Class size caps for secondary schools will increase from 22 students to 28.

Along with the increase in high schools, grades 4-8 will see one more student on average added to the class.

This change is part of the government’s education reforms announced today, which also include details of a new math curriculum, the ban on cellphones in classes that was discussed earlier, and a new sex-ed curriculum.

Details on the new sex-ed curriculum were released, but the full document will not be made public until May. Starting in the fall the new curriculum will go back to teaching about gender identity and consent. They will also teach about abstinence and body image.

This new plan replaces the version based on the 1998 curriculum that the PC’s brought in after getting rid of the Liberal governments modernized curriculum.



