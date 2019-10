The number of drivers going the wrong way on our highways is increasing, that’s according to new stats from the OPP.

Just this week, two people died in a head on collision on Highway 406 after a driver went the opposite direction.

So far in 2019 there have been 303 reported incidents. A big jump from the 228 cases reported by October in 2018, and from 2017 when the number of cases was 212.