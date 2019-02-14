Increase in hate-fuelled incidents at McMaster University

On Thursday, the Hamilton Police Services Board will meet to discuss their 2018 report. One of the things included in that report is a summary of reported crimes on the McMaster University campus and the increase of hate-fuelled incidents.

According to the year end report submitted by McMaster security, incidents went up from 3 to 10 in 2018. Including one incident back in September, where white paint was spilled across the rainbow crosswalk.

In April, Arig Al Shaibah was appointed to oversee the equity and inclusion office at the university. The school says Al Shaibah has played a significant role in raising awareness of the importance of reporting hate incidents and that’s why the numbers are higher. There might not necessarily be more, just more reporting of them.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion has several ways in which they are making the campus more inclusive.

“We have a whole suite of workshops and events that we initiate, some on our own, some in collaboration with other campus groups and academic units.” Arig Al Shaibah.

We reached out to McMaster security to get more information on the ten reported incidents, but we did not hear back.