Increase in ATM thefts across Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating three commercial break-ins Tuesday night and in once case thieves drove a truck through the front of a convenience store and stole the ATM machine.

Around 4 am, three people came in a pickup truck and rammed it through the front of the King convenience & food mart in Stoney Creek, causing at least $10 000 damage.

The same family has owned the convenience store for the last 10 years and they say this is the first time something like this has happened, but it couldn’t have come at a worst time.

“Especially with the festival season coming up, two weeks is going to be really busy for us. January to March is the slowest period coming up.”

Already this year in Hamilton there have been 27 similar ATM thefts, there were only three last year.

“We’re asking business owners to move the ATM machines to the rear of the store, what we’re finding is that it’s very easy for the criminal element when they can see the ATM machine right at front entrance.”Jerome Stewart, Hamilton police.

Police are also asking store owners to run the ATM’s at minimal cash levels, keep their properties well lit, and have updated security cameras.

They are also asking store owners to consider putting GPS devices in the ATM machines, so if they are stolen it may lead police to the culprits.