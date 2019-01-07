;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

In the morning people can board a GO train to and from Niagara Falls

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: go train, hamilton, hamilton west harbour, metrolinx, niagara falls, St. Catherines


Metrolinx is starting a new morning and evening GO train service in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines. There will be a new morning trip with evening return every weekday. The train that currently starts at Hamilton’s West Harbour GO station will begin in Niagara Falls at 5:19 in the morning, stopping in St. Catharines before heading on to Hamilton and then to Toronto. Metrolinx says it’s excited to bring the service to Niagara four years ahead of schedule. Residents in St. Catharines are excited about the new commuting option and are eager to see even more service expansion in the future.



LATEST STORIES

In the morning people can board a GO train to and from Niagara Falls

Province will begin accepting licence applications for pot shops

Hamilton's annual New Year's Levee

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php