In the morning people can board a GO train to and from Niagara Falls

Metrolinx is starting a new morning and evening GO train service in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines. There will be a new morning trip with evening return every weekday. The train that currently starts at Hamilton’s West Harbour GO station will begin in Niagara Falls at 5:19 in the morning, stopping in St. Catharines before heading on to Hamilton and then to Toronto. Metrolinx says it’s excited to bring the service to Niagara four years ahead of schedule. Residents in St. Catharines are excited about the new commuting option and are eager to see even more service expansion in the future.