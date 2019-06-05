Impaired driver found lying in the middle of the road: OPP

A Goderich man is facing several drug-related charges after he was allegedly found lying on the ground with no shoes on in the middle of a roadway.

Police were called to the area of Isaac St. and Victoria St. in Huron County early Sunday morning.

Officers found a bare-foot man lying in the middle of the intersection. Police say they were told the man had been previously driving a pickup truck erratically.

Ontario Provincial Police says the “confused driver” was medically assessed and taken to a local hospital. He was placed under arrest after tests revealed he was impaired by a drug.

Police also seized MDMA and cocaine during their search.

A 20-year-old man is facing two possession charges and operation while impaired by a drug.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.