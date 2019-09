Ontario Provincial Police has charged a Selkirk, ON man with impaired driving after he allegedly drove into Lake Erie.

Emergency crews were called to Lakeshore Rd. after witnesses reported seeing a truck crash into the lake.

Police say the driver was the only one inside the vehicle and was not hurt.

David Bosher, 41, was arrested and faces impaired driving charges.

He is scheduled to appear in a Cayuga courtroom at a later date.