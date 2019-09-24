Impaired driver caught at Goderich drive-thru: OPP

An alleged impaired driver was charged Sunday night after ordering food at a drive-thru in Goderich.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a restaurant employee contacted police after a customer came through the drive-thru showing signs of impairment.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle over as it exited onto Picton St.

“A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the driver the investigating officer noted the driver was exhibiting signs that he was under the influence of a drug,” said OPP in a news release.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. Police also discovered the man was a suspended driver. He was charged with two additional counts of drive while under suspension.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.