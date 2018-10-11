Impaired driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in crash
A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Welland.
Police say it happened on Highway 140 Wednesday evening.
The man was pronounced deceased on scene and the woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the driver of the car was taken into custody for impaired driving.
The highway was shutdown between Ridge Rd. and E. Main St. for several hours but has since been reopened.
Fatal motorcycle vs car collision #Hwy140 Welland.
MC male rider deceased, female MC passanger in hospital with critical injuries.
Driver of car in custody for impaired driving.
Hwy closed for investigation
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 11, 2018
Commenting Guidelines