Immigration to be a hot topic in federal election campaign: Trudeau

While speaking at a town hall in Miramichi, New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned voters to be aware of fear-mongering ahead of the fall election.

He reminded the crowd that his Liberal government granted asylum to 40,000 Syrian refugees in 2015 and 2016.

Trudeau says Canadians made the integration a success.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has accused Trudeau of routinely dismissing anyone who raises questions about Canada’s immigration system.

Trudeau says that the Opposition is playing a dangerous game by lying to Canadians to incite fear over immigration.



