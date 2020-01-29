VIDEO: A Canadian teacher originally from Espanola, Ontario is currently living in Wuhan, China. Wayne Duplessis says he is afraid of the emerging coronavirus situation and only goes outside to get the necessary supplies his family needs. Duplessis joined Morning Live via Skype to discuss how he and his family are dealing with their new circumstance.
Home News Ontario News ‘I’m certainly afraid’ Canadian teacher living in Wuhan talks about coronavirus
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
-4.3 ° C
-2.2 °
-6.7 °
79 %
2.6kmh
90 %
Wed
-2 °
Thu
-2 °
Fri
-0 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °
Local News
7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton still recovering in hospital
Hamilton police say a seven-year-old boy who was shot last week while inside his home is still recovering in hospital. Officers responded to reports of...