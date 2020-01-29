‘I’m certainly afraid’ Canadian teacher living in Wuhan talks about coronavirus

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: A Canadian teacher originally from Espanola, Ontario is currently living in Wuhan, China. Wayne Duplessis says he is afraid of the emerging coronavirus situation and only goes outside to get the necessary supplies his family needs. Duplessis joined Morning Live via Skype to discuss how he and his family are dealing with their new circumstance.

