Illegal pot shops still continue to operate in Hamilton

Despite the law and efforts by police the number of illegal pot shops in Hamilton continues to grow.

Last week, there were 14 of them, this week there are 16. Police say they’re doing everything they can but are looking to the courts to impose much heavier penalties.

Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella is on the provincial enforcement team that targets illegal dispensaries, he and police Chief Eric Girt say shutting them down is more complicated than it sounds.

“Each and every time we execute a warrant, there’s a process that we have to go through and that process involves the gathering of evidence to get the warrant written, takes about 20 hours of work for two officers to gather that evidence and put the warrant together.” Dan Kinsella

Both Girt and Kinsella say they are awaiting a decision from the courts on higher fines for illegal cannabis sales.

“We had a number of incidents resolved in 2018 by peace bond, that’s not a real substantial penalty for anybody, so we’re hoping the courts will deliver more substantial fines; up to $250 000 for individuals and up to a million for corporations.”

Chief Girt also says buying from an illegal dispensary is not only illegal, but can be unsafe.

“Remember that these illegal dispensaries have no control, no government sanctions, no government control of the source of the material, so you may or may not know what you’re getting.”

Police say when legal dispensaries open their doors on April first, they will be working closely with Ontario’s alcohol and gaming corporation to crack down on illegal pop-ups.

Kinsella says every day the number of illegal dispensaries change, with new ones opening and some that were closed re-opening. He also says since cannabis legalization in October, 19 warrants were executed.