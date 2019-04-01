;
Illegal animals traps found in Mississauga park

Peel police are currently investigating after illegal animal traps were found in Mississauga.

Between Wednesday March 27 and Saturday March 30 a total of 11 illegal snare traps were located in a park at 4415 Mississauga Rd.

Police describe the traps as spring snares made of thin wire that are difficult to see.

The traps are illegal to set and pose a danger to both children and adults as well as pets.

There have been no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (905) 453–2121 ext. 1133 or CrimeStoppers.



