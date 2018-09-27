IKEA Canada recalls ceiling lamp

IKEA Canada is recalling roughly 7,200 CALYPSO ceiling lamps over fears the glass shade may fall off.

The products were sold from August 2016 to September 2018.

Health Canada says the glass shade affixed to the ceiling lamp fixture may fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

The health agency says consumers can identify the affected product by the article number and date stamp located on the sticker label. The article number is 000.324.16 and date stamps 1625 to 1744.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers should stop using the CALYPSO ceiling lamp and return it to an IKEA store for a replacement or full refund.