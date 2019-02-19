Icy and snow covered sidewalks in Hamilton

With colder temperatures and more freezing rain on the way, sidewalks that haven’t been cleared from previous storms can become even more hazardous.

CHCH’s Facebook page is flooded with comments from residents voicing their frustration, as well as Ward 3 councillor Nrinder Nann who took to social media this weekend tweeting:

‘We have a serious problem of accessibility in Hamilton in the winter, that disproportionately impacts pedestrians whether we roll or walk.’

The disability justice network of Ontario is also speaking out in a letter which reads in part:

‘Access to cleared sidewalks is a right, and plowing should be publicly funded by the city of Hamilton.’

As for a solution, Nann says while part of it is making sure residents and business owners take responsibility for their sidewalks, the other is looking at what the city can do.

In a staff report from 2014, the city estimated it would cost $3.6 million to clear all of the snow from the 2300km of city sidewalk.

“We’re seeing a bigger number than we have in the past, a 2.7 increase on average per ward, I think it’s $100 -$110 extra dollars if we want to add to the operating costs this year, snow removal on all city sidewalks, you’re probably looking at that number going north quite a bit.” Jason Farr, Ward 2.

Councillor Farr says he has asked for a summary of all reports on sidewalk snow clearing, so that council can try and determine what their next steps will be.

Council is not expected to vote on the 2019 operating budget until early April.