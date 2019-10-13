Iconic couch from “Friends” was on display in Niagara Falls

The iconic couch from the hit comedy “Friends” spent the weekend in Niagara Falls.

It’s a replica of the legendary sofa, where Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Rachel, spent 10 seasons.

The couch was available to visitors in Niagara Falls at Table Rock. It’s moving around the world for pop-up events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show.

Lucky fans were given a chance to sit back and snap a photo on the couch from the “Central Perk Coffee Shop” on the show.

The couch tour began at the Grand Canyon and has included stops so far in England, Australia, South Africa, Germany, and Dubai.