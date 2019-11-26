HWDSB teachers to take part in bullying prevention and intervention training day

Hamilton public board teachers will participate in a training session dedicated to the prevention and intervention of bullying behaviour on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) announced it would be hosting the learning opportunity during a scheduled PA day on Nov. 29.

The session is part of a new initiative that was introduced following the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.

“The death of Devan Bracci-Selvey gave HWDSB pause to recommit our efforts on bullying prevention and intervention practices within our positive culture and well-being priority,” said Manny Figueiredo, Director of Education in a news release. “As caring adults in our students’ lives, staff are well-positioned to help them feel safe and accepted. Staff acknowledge that it is a shared responsibility to stop bullying from happening within school communities.”

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario in Hamilton said teachers maintain their continued support for bullying prevention and will participate in the learning opportunity despite the current work-to-rule action.

The session will provide essential learning on bullying prevention policies and procedures. Staff will also discuss the importance of healthy relationships, positive school climates, building safe, inclusive and caring environments as well as understanding how to respond and report inappropriate behaviour related to bullying.

The school board says it has developed a Bullying Prevention and Intervention handbook, which aims to create a help-seeking and helping culture in schools. The handbook informs students, staff, and parents of actions they can take to create a safe environment for student learning where respect, equity and inclusion are present.