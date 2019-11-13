HWDSB anti-bullying panel appointed

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has appointed it’s bullying prevention panel.

The “Safe Schools: Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel” was proposed after the death of 14-year-old Devan Selvey who was stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill High School last month. The panel includes three community members:

Dr. Jean Clinton – A Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences in the division of Child Psychiatry at McMaster, is renowned nationally and internationally as an advocate for children’s issues. She has been a consultant to children and youth mental health programs, child welfare, and primary care for more than 30 years. She was education advisor to the Premier of Ontario and the Minister of Education from 2014 – 2018.

Brenda Flaherty – Former Executive Vice President and COO at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), and currently Assistant Professor at McMaster University’s School of Nursing, has extensive board experience for a variety of health, community development and well-being organizations like the YMCA Canada, the Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford YMCA, the North Hamilton Community Health Centre, and The Change Foundation. Ms. Flaherty led the development of the ground-breaking “Live Well” partnership between the YMCA, HHS and McMaster University, which links acute care hospital health services with community health and wellness programs.

Dr. Gary Warner – Former professor and administrator at McMaster University, is an award winning, dedicated and respected member of the Hamilton community with more than 45 years of experience with issues related to international development, peace, poverty, human rights, antiracism, immigration and social justice. Dr. Warner has worked at or been on the board of several organizations, including Chair of the Working Committee of Strengthening Hamilton Community Initiative, member of the Governing Council of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, the Steering Committee of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, and the Hamilton Immigration Partnership Council.

The review panel will have access to independent advisors and experts. Their report on how to deal with bullying is expected in May.