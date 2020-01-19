Hundreds of collisions in the GTA due to snow storm

The Ontario Provincial Police is confirming that more than 250 collisions were reported in the Greater Toronto Area which includes numbers from Halton, Hamilton, and Niagara.

An OPP dispatch says the exact number is difficult to track because there were times that so many calls were going in simultaneously. Officers predict that there were also a number of minor accidents or vehicles that spun out that were not reported.

The region saw areas receive between 10-15cm of snow yesterday afternoon before the weather changed to rain around 6 p.m.

OPP is saying that even though the storm is over motorists should still pay attention to road conditions today.