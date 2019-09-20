Human Rights Commission to unveil policy to tackle racism in law enforcement

A new policy to battle racial profiling in law enforcement is expected to be unveiled Friday.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission will reveal the strategy as well as recommendations at a gathering of senior members of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

The commission has probed instances of racism in law enforcement in the past, most recently by focusing on Toronto police.

A report released last December said black people are more likely than people from other racial groups to be injured or killed during interactions with city cops.

The commission’s new policy to tackle the issue is set to get underway north of Toronto.