;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Human remains found new Pottahawk Point

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: human remains, opp, Pottahawk Point


OPP are investigating after human remains were found in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point.

On Saturday June 22, just after 7 p.m. OPP were called after a family anchored their boat and discovered what appears to be human skeletal remains in the water.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuck said

In a social media video, Cst. Ed Sanchuk says the investigation is in the very early stages and that OPP Crime Unit along with an anthropologist are working together to determine the age and origin of the remains.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Human remains found new Pottahawk Point

Italy to host 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo

Woman sexually assaulted while at Guelph police station

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php