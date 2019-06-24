Human remains found new Pottahawk Point

OPP are investigating after human remains were found in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point.

On Saturday June 22, just after 7 p.m. OPP were called after a family anchored their boat and discovered what appears to be human skeletal remains in the water.

In a social media video, Cst. Ed Sanchuk says the investigation is in the very early stages and that OPP Crime Unit along with an anthropologist are working together to determine the age and origin of the remains.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.