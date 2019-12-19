HSR strike averted, city of Hamilton and transit union reach tentative agreement

Buses will run as usual Thursday after the city of Hamilton and transit union reached a tentative agreement, avoiding a strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 107, which represents over 700 HSR workers including 450 bus operators, and the city reached a deal late Wednesday night.

Details of the agreement will only be released after the union members vote and ratify the deal.

The City of Hamilton and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 have reached a tentative agreement. The parties met today and were able to resolve the remaining issues in dispute. The agreement is subject to ratification by the ATU membership and City Council. (1/2) — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 19, 2019

The union and the city have been bargaining since February over several issues including washroom breaks and wages.

On Dec. 2, Ontario’s minister of labour released a “no-board” notice, which meant the parties would be in a legal strike/lockout position at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The city had issued a news release Tuesday advising riders to start looking for alternative transportation in the event of a labour dispute.

Both sides said they were hopeful a deal could be reached when they headed back to the bargaining table.

In a tweet posted around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city said the parties were able to resolve the remaining issues in dispute.