HSR seeks raise at City Hall

The transit budget dominated discussion at Hamilton’s City Hall today. The HSR is asking for a nearly 10 million dollar increase for this year. The size of the request makes the City’s Mayor uncomfortable but it comes in large part as a result of growing demand on the DARTS program.

For the first time in 5 years, ridership is up and so is HSR revenue, the transit system brought in more than 41 million dollars last year.

But in order to keep the momentum going, and to cover increased operational costs, Director of Transit, Debbie Dallevedove says its going to cost the city an additional 9.2 million dollars in 2019, thats up 14.1% from last year.

The biggest expense is the city’s DARTS service, where ridership keeps going up.

The Public Works Transit Department is also proposing a $0.10 fare increase in September.

Some rides at the Macnab Terminal say they have been using the HSR for decades, adding that it continues to be a reliable service.

The city is currently in year 4 of the 10 year transit plan that was created in 2014, when ridership was at an all time high. Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it will be difficult for council to accept a 14% increase.

While its a big number, Eisenberger says its important to continue to invest in transit.

Some McMaster students that were at the terminal earlier today said that an HSR app would be very helpful for bus times, the Transit Director says that is coming in May of this year.