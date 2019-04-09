HSR announces changes to bus routes

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) has announced several permanent and temporary changes to bus routes throughout the city.

The city of Hamilton says its making an effort to build a more modern HSR service that improves the customer experience.

The changes will be effective April 28, 2019.

Here is a list of the updates and changes:

Route 7 LOCKE (re-routing)

Buses will be re-routed due to construction set to begin on April 28 and remain in effect for the duration of the project. Re-routing buses will require customers to walk into the Locke St. shopping district, but will allow buses on routes 7, 8 and 6 (they are all interlined) to maintain schedule integrity.

Route 34 UPPER PARADISE (permanent re-routing)

This route has been impacted by a number of speed calming initiatives over recent years and buses are no longer able to remain on schedule. The route is being shortened and will now end at Main/MacNab rather than King/James. Customers who previously accessed service on the King corridor will now be required to walk to Main St. to catch the bus. Connections from eastbound buses on Main St. to southbound buses going up the Mountain will now be made at Main/MacNab, while connections from westbound buses on King to southbound buses going up the Mountain will do the same.

King St. between James St. and MacNab St. (permanent change to bus stops)

The stop platform is being expanded to allow for greater accessibility for the six different route variations that operate at this location. The stops have been consolidated and re-aligned so that the buses running along Main St. W will operate from the stop closest to MacNab St., while the buses running through McMaster University will operate from the stop closest to James St.

Routes 2 BARTON and 3 CANNON from James/King to James/King William (trial bus stop re-location)

The trial will take place from April 28 until September 2019. The aim is to alleviate congestion created by multiple buses attempting to service a singular platform while at the same location other buses are attempting to turn onto James St.

Riverdale Pilot

The project has been extended until June 22, 2019.

The HSR also released information regarding shuttle buses for the RBC Canadian Open. The event runs from June 3 to 9 and will be held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Express shuttles will run between downtown Hamilton and the Hamilton Golf and Country Club via Highway 403 from June 6 to June 9. For more information about shuttle dates and times, click here.