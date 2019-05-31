;
HPS Major Crime Unit investigation shuts down part of Sherman Ave.

Posted:       Last updated:
Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating after a male was injured in the city’s east end.

Const. Jerome Stewart said he could not provide further details about the severity of the male’s injuries.

Police shut down part of Sherman Ave., just north of Barton St. for the investigation. They say it will likely remain closed for the majority of Friday morning.

Video captured at the scene shows a single shoe lying beside what appears to be a large pool of blood on the sidewalk in an alleyway.

More to come…



POPULAR STORIES

