Housing pilot program

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Hamilton rose to $1,090 per month. That’s a 31% jump from just three years ago.

Coupled with other factors, more and more people, especially women and children, are being turned away from shelters and put into hotels. One pilot project is looking to speed up the process of getting displaced people from those suites back into the community.

Phil Perkins has more.