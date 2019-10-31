Housekeeper gets to keep Lady Gaga dress left in hotel

When a housekeeper at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel discovered a gown left behind by Lady Gaga, she immediately reported it to management, then turned it in to the lost and found. The singer had worn it to the Golden Globes awards and it was left behind when she checked out.

After it remained unclaimed for several months, the hotel gave it to the housekeeper as a gift. That lucky employee is now auctioning it off.

The Valentino Haute Couture gown is expected to fetch 20-40 thousand dollars at auction.