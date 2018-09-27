;
A house under construction collapses sending one worker to hospital with serious injuries

Category: Peel
Tags: collapse, construction, house, oakville


A worker was taken to hospital in serious condition after a home under construction collapsed in Oakville.

It took about half an hour for firefighters to ease an injured construction worker from under the pile of collapsed building materials near Rebecca and Third Line around 12:30 in the afternoon.

Oakville’s deputy chief says he’s proud of how quickly firefighters were able to get the victim out of the rubble, particularly in such a precarious situation. When they went into the garage the firefighters had the whole second floor of the house dangling over their heads.

Firefighters used their hydraulics and other extrication gear to temporarily stabilize the structure.

Investigators don’t yet know what went wrong. The ministry of labour has been called.

Two other workers who were on the job site were not injured.



