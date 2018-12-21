Alvin Ramchurn, Canadian Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin shared tips to making hot gin tipples at home for the holidays.

Recipes

Cocktail 1: Hot Old Fashioned 50 ml Hendrick’s Gin 10 ml Sugar Syrup 3 Dashes of Orange Bitters 50 ml Boiling Water with a twist of orange Gently heat first 3 ingredients in a pan, Add 50ml Boiling Water. Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with an orange twist



Cocktail 2: Hot Spiced Apple 750 ml Spiced Apple Juice (2 cloves, 2 crushed cardamom, 2 star anise, juniper berries, peel of 1 orange) 150 ml Hendrick’s Gin Some Grated Nutmeg Apple slices Simmer the apple juice with spices in a pan. Add Hendrick’s Gin. Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with three slices of apple and a dusting of nutmeg.



Cocktail 1: Hendrick’s Gin and Tonic Hendrick’s Gin Fever tree tonic Cucumber slices

Hendrick’s Gin and Tonic