Hot gin tipples
Alvin Ramchurn, Canadian Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin shared tips to making hot gin tipples at home for the holidays.
Recipes
- Cocktail 1: Hot Old Fashioned
- 50 ml Hendrick’s Gin
- 10 ml Sugar Syrup
- 3 Dashes of Orange Bitters
- 50 ml Boiling Water with a twist of orange
- Gently heat first 3 ingredients in a pan, Add 50ml Boiling Water. Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with an orange twist
- Cocktail 2: Hot Spiced Apple
- 750 ml Spiced Apple Juice (2 cloves, 2 crushed cardamom, 2 star anise, juniper berries, peel of 1 orange)
- 150 ml Hendrick’s Gin
- Some Grated Nutmeg
- Apple slices
- Simmer the apple juice with spices in a pan. Add Hendrick’s Gin. Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with three slices of apple and a dusting of nutmeg.
- Cocktail 1: Hendrick’s Gin and Tonic
- Hendrick’s Gin
- Fever tree tonic
- Cucumber slices
- Cocktail 2: French 75
- Hendrick’s Gin
- Sugar syrup
- Lemon juice
- Champagne
