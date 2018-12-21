;
2017 BEA Winners
Hot gin tipples

Alvin Ramchurn, Canadian Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin shared tips to making hot gin tipples at home for the holidays.

Recipes

  • Cocktail 1: Hot Old Fashioned
    • 50 ml Hendrick’s Gin
    • 10 ml Sugar Syrup
    • 3 Dashes of Orange Bitters
    • 50 ml Boiling Water with a twist of orange
    • Gently heat first 3 ingredients in a pan, Add 50ml Boiling Water.  Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with an orange twist

 

  • Cocktail 2: Hot Spiced Apple
    • 750 ml Spiced Apple Juice (2 cloves, 2 crushed cardamom, 2 star anise, juniper berries, peel of 1 orange)
    • 150 ml Hendrick’s Gin
    • Some Grated Nutmeg
    • Apple slices
    • Simmer the apple juice with spices in a pan.  Add Hendrick’s Gin.  Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with three slices of apple and a dusting of nutmeg.

 

  • Cocktail 1: Hendrick’s Gin and Tonic
    • Hendrick’s Gin
    • Fever tree tonic
    • Cucumber slices
  • Cocktail 2: French 75
    • Hendrick’s Gin
    • Sugar syrup
    • Lemon juice
    • Champagne


