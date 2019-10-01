Hong Kong protester shot with live round

After weeks of anti-government protests on the streets of Hong Kong, a teenage protester has been shot with a live round. The 17 year-old was hit in the shoulder as tens of thousands of people marched in a day of rage.The anti-government demonstrations spread across the Chinese territory as Communist leaders in Beijing celebrated 70 years in power. Video taken by a student union appears to show the officer opening fire as the protester came at him with a baton.

Local media reported the wounded student was

taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.