Homes evacuated following gas leak in Pelham

Several homes in Pelham have been evacuated following a gas leak.

Fire crews responded to a home on Haist St. between Pancake Ln. and Bigelow Cres. around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The gas was shut off and contained within the home and crews from Enbridge were called in to assess the situation.

The fire department evacuated several other houses in the areas of Haist St. South and Berkwood Pl., north to Damude Dr., east to Shoalts Dr., and west to Blackwood Cres. out of caution and hydro has been disconnected.

The Pelham Fire Department and Town of Pelham staff continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.