Homeowner walks in on thief during break in: OPP

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a break in at a home in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police says a resident returned home Monday evening and discovered his house had been broken into.

The homeowner realized the suspect was still inside and immediately called 911.

Police say the homeowner followed the culprit “at a safe distance” to King St. where officers quickly arrested the man.

While in custody, he attempted to escape by running into a nearby cornfield but was quickly recaptured by police.

Michael Woolcock, of Caledon, was arrested and charged with break, enter dwelling house, possession of property obtained by crime, escape lawful custody, and fail to comply with probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.