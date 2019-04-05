;
Homelessness in Niagara in need of new rental units

Homelessness in Niagara Region is not unique to our area.
A survey called Count Me In looked at the number of people living on the street across the region including St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

Nearly 40% say they’re homeless as a result of a breakdown in their family situation.

Across the region, Cathy Cousins, Director of Homelessness, says some of the challenges are a lack of affordable and social housing and a wait list as long as 16 years.

Currently, the region has eight year-round shelters and 22 agencies delivering a range of services to those in need.

Cousins says in Niagara, they are desperate for rental units including new development going to all levels of government for funding.



