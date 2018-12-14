Homeless man receives a new wheelchair thanks to social media

A homeless man whose legs had been amputated, learned the power of social media last week.

Now Tim Freeman has a new set of wheels, and a new lease on life.

“I was pretty down and out…when this happened I thought to myself now I have mobility.”

Tim says he’s been homeless for a couple of months now. He was an engineer with CP rail, when he got injured at work a couple of years ago and had to have his legs amputated. To make matters worse, he was hit by a car a year ago and his motorized wheelchair was badly damaged.

Roger Boyd from the Men’s Street Ministry met Tim last week and posted to his Facebook page to get him a new wheelchair. Within a couple days they got him one.

The wheelchair is refurbished and was donated by Gary Glenn of Mobility Equipment.

Tim says he’ll be moving into a new place soo, and it’ll be easier now that he has a working wheelchair.