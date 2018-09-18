Homecoming weekend in Hamilton

Video uploaded to YouTube shows 2000-3000 students gathered on the streets of Westdale over the weekend, even though police and the university tried to contain the revelry through awareness posters, possible fines and through organized events on campus.

However unlike last year, police were able to keep the streets open and four ambulances did have to get through for people who were too drunk, and for people who fell and hurt themselves.

In one much-shared video over the weekend, a woman is seen knocked over by a police horse. She was not seriously hurt and it appears officers ignore her, but that bit of video is misleading, says Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella,’.

“We did, we went back, tended to her with first aid, called paramedics and stayed through the course of the treatment.”

Police ticketed between 50 and 60 people for offenses like public alcohol consumption, public urination and property offenses. Two criminal charges were laid for drugs and for assaulting police. Police are still looking for the attacker who sprayed something noxious during a fistfight.

McMaster says the misbehaving students are a small fraction of its population of 30 000.