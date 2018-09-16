Homecoming Parties

;
Across Westdale, the streets were once again filled with maroon-dressed party-goers showing their school spirit. Hamilton Police have extra officers in the area, even with increased patrolling, things took a turn for the worse overnight.

The start of homecoming weekend ended with about 15 students being sprayed with an aerosol irritant during a fight.

There was a house party at a student home on Aylett Street, just before midnight, the owners called the police.

Police say it’s unclear if it was pepper spray or mace.

The students say the man responsible quickly ran away from the party.

Witnesses describe him as short, asian, and wearing a white t-shirt. Police say two people were sent to hospital but are expected to be okay.

Last year, the partying got out of control on Dalewood Avenue.

Students were littering beer cans and urinating on the street.

McMaster staff teamed up with Hamilton Police in an attempt to avoid a repeat this year.

Hamilton Police were in full force today, reminding party-goers of the rules.



